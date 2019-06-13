Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, curse the gauntlet that is buying an event ticket online.

In the interview, John Urschel played as an offensive lineman in the NFL all while pursuing the PhD that would support an accomplished career as a mathematician.

The values he practiced in each field are the same, he says, but there the similarities between pigskin and math end. Alongside sportswriter Louisa Thomas—the two are married—Urschel is the author of Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football.

In the Spiel, “lock him up” (and you know who “him” is) isn’t a great call either.

