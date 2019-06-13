The Gist

Registration, convenience charge, pop-ups… buying a ticket online has come to feel like a trip to the DMV.

On The Gist, curse the gauntlet that is buying an event ticket online.

In the interview, John Urschel played as an offensive lineman in the NFL all while pursuing the PhD that would support an accomplished career as a mathematician.
The values he practiced in each field are the same, he says, but there the similarities between pigskin and math end. Alongside sportswriter Louisa Thomas—the two are married—Urschel is the author of Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football.

In the Spiel, “lock him up” (and you know who “him” is) isn’t a great call either.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

