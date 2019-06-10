Trumpcast

Brexit, Media, and the U.K. in Trump Times

U.S. vs. U.K.: Who is more haywire?

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Guardian reporter Carole Cadwalladr, bypassing Trump’s U.K. visit to talk conservatism and Facebook, Nigel Farage, Julian Assange, Brexit, and much more.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Avishay Artsy.

Brexit Facebook Julian Assange Media Podcasts United Kingdom