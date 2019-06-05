What Next

The Crowd-Funded Border Wall Is Not a Joke

Don’t underestimate a few hundred thousand MAGA voters and a GoFundMe campaign.

The strange tale of how a group of Trump supporters started building the border wall themselves, and why the southern border has become a proving ground and businesses and politicians who want to catch the president’s eye.

Guest: Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger. Read his latest story from the Southern border.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.

