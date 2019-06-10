Slate Plus Bonus: The “Live from Chelsea New York’s Slate Day” Edition

To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

In this Slate Plus special, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and guest Nikole Hannah-Jones discuss the Democratic primary and the crucial black American vote, an antitrust future for social media giants, and how the resegregation of America’s public schools is ruining our future.

• Max Fisher and Amanda Taub for the New York Times: “On YouTube’s Digital Playground, an Open Gate for Pedophiles”

• Nikole Hannah-Jones for the New York Times: “Choosing a School for My Daughter in a Segregated City”

• Emily chattered about the controversy over Atlantic editor Jeffery Goldberg’s comments about his challenges finding writers who aren’t white men who are capable of writing cover stories.

• Nikole chattered about visiting Mount Vernon, where visitors have to pay for a separate tour to learn about slavery.

• David chattered about a video by featured on Kottke.org: “Teaching a Neural Network How to Drive a Car”

