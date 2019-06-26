Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, the first Democratic primary debate is about to start.

In the interview, Ben Lindbergh is a staff writer at the Ringer, host of the Effectively Wild podcast, and author of the new book The MVP Machine: How Baseball’s New Nonconformists Are Using Data to Build Better Players. He’s here to talk America’s favorite pastime, what baseball is like in a post-Moneyball era, and if data is making the game less interesting to watch.

In the Spiel, George Will weighs in on the state of baseball.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.