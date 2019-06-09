Armed Neo-Nazis Get a Police Escort to Disrupt Detroit Pride

Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, pose over a flag of Israel as they demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan on June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A day of fun and celebration took a dark turn when armed Neo-Nazis crashed pride celebrations in Detroit and shouted insults while tearing up a rainbow flag. One man even appears to have urinated on an Israeli flag. And, in a move that angered many, that was all made possible by police who escorted the small group of Neo-Nazis while they disrupted the celebrations and insulted those in attendance.

Today at Motor City Pride, a friendly LGBT+ event, Detroit PD escorted Nazi's in full uniform outside of the entrance to the festival. Detroit PD bruised those that tried to intervene (see below) and allowed this to happen. pic.twitter.com/lDcbemzhek — marc (@marcklock) June 9, 2019

The members from the National Socialist Movement (NSM), which the Southern Poverty Law Center characterizes as one of the largest Neo-Nazi groups in the United States that specializes in provocative protests, made Nazi salutes and openly carried weapons while they were protesting. Video posted on social media shows one small group of Neo-Nazis marching while someone yells, “fuck you, faggots” into a bullhorn.

While police say their goal was to keep the Neo-Nazis and those attending Motor City Pride away from each other, many expressed anger that law enforcement officers were making it possible for white supremacists to disrupt pride with hateful messages. “Where was Detroit Police when armed Nazis were marching with their NAZI FLAG shouting Homophobic slurs, anti-black racism, and white nationalism you ask? Serving and Protecting THE NAZIS,” one activist wrote on Twitter. “It’s 2019 and cops are escorting Nazis through a pride celebration. Disgusting,” another wrote.

Where was Detroit Police when armed Nazis were marching with their NAZI FLAG shouting Homophobic slurs, anti-black racism, and white nationalism you ask?



Serving and Protecting THE NAZIS pic.twitter.com/aArqZ2CuRp — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 9, 2019

It’s 2019 and cops are escorting Nazis through a pride celebration. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/M3oK4ZQj5O — Harley Clark Davidson (@devinclark_) June 9, 2019

Detroit wasn’t the only city that saw its pride celebrations disrupted this weekend. Seven people were sent to the hospital in Washington, D.C. after fears of an active shooter led to a stampede. People gathered around Dupont Circle started running after hearing what they thought was a gunshot. A man was taken into custody and is facing a charge of gun possession but Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that police said there were “no shots fired.”

I have been briefed by @DCPoliceDept Chief Newsham about the incident at #CapitalPride. @dcfireems is on the scene to treat minor injuries / due to reports of a shooting. There were no shots fired, and there is no active threat.@DCPoliceDept will provide further updates. https://t.co/ngLLbHVzKV — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 9, 2019