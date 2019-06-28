An Interview With E. Jean Carroll

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Host Virginia Heffernan and special guest co-host Dahlia Lithwick of Amicus share an intimate conversation with journalist E Jean Carroll, author of What Do We Need Men For?, about details of the sexual assault she allegedly experienced from President Donald Trump, how she has responded, and what advice she would give to someone who faced her situation.

