Trumpcast

An Interview With E. Jean Carroll

An intimate conversation about rape and what it means to fight back.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Host Virginia Heffernan and special guest co-host Dahlia Lithwick of Amicus share an intimate conversation with journalist E Jean Carroll, author of What Do We Need Men For?, about details of the sexual assault she allegedly experienced from President Donald Trump, how she has responded, and what advice she would give to someone who faced her situation.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

#MeToo Donald Trump Podcasts Sexual Assault