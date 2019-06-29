Amicus

Ready, Set, Gerrymander!

As SCOTUS closes the door on political gerrymander cases, the redistricting floodgates are about to open.

A roundtable roundup of the 2018 Supreme Court term with Dahlia Lithwick, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, professor Pam Karlan of Stanford Law School, and professor Leah Litman of the University of Michigan Law School. Analysis of the census case, the gerrymandering cases, and the down-docket items you might have missed, but whose repercussions you won’t.

