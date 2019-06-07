The Gist

Intellectual Agoraphobia

Liberal thought can’t be scared of challenging ideas.

On The Gist, who’s on the right side of less auto pollution?

In the interview, Adam Gopnik is here to discuss his new book, A Thousand Small Sanities: The Moral Adventure of Liberalism, inspired by a conversation with his daughter.
Who gets to make arguments? What about identity politics? And why should the rhinoceros should be the symbol of liberalism?

In the Spiel, what are your go-to references?

