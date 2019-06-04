Not the will of the people: Despite the recent success of near-total abortion bans in statehouses across the country, these laws remain extremely unpopular—poll after poll proves it. So why do Republican legislators keep passing them? Mark Joseph Stern explains.

Lessons unlearned: The hit HBO miniseries Chernobyl has sparked a revival of interest in the devastating nuclear disaster of the late 1980s, which occurred as the Soviet Union was in severe decline. Sam Adams talks to showrunner Craig Mazin about the decisions involved in creating the show, Russia then and now, the dangers of a government and society divorced from truth (sound familiar?), and the things the world should actually have learned from the Chernobyl fallout.

Some advice: Did you watch that Axios interview with Jared Kushner? It was pretty painful, wasn’t it? It was also served as a great example for how newspeople should be reporting on and confronting Trump administration officials in this hostile era. Ben Mathis-Lilley explains what the media should take away from the Jonathan Swan vs. Kushner showdown.

Biting: At the kickoff for its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced a brand-new feature that serves as a direct rebuke to Facebook and Google: a “Sign in with Apple” button that will create a convenient login for Apple users. As April Glaser explains, this shows how Apple is winning the privacy wars—but it may also be getting too powerful, to the point where it is basically regulating other tech companies and their privacy policies.

For fun: The scariest book from your childhood is being made into a new movie.

You should probably watch it in the dark,

Nitish