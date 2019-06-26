In case you didn’t know: There is a debate tonight featuring half of the 2020 Democratic field of presidential hopefuls. It is the first of many debates just for the primary. Do you have to watch them? Maybe! We’ve got a primer for you anyway. At the very least, it might have good gaffes.

The Neil Gorsuch Show: As the Supreme Court wraps up its last major decisions of the term, Justice Neil Gorsuch has made waves with a surprising series of votes alongside the liberal majority. Leah Litman writes that despite some gestures to the contrary, he is not a friend to criminal defendants. And his plurality decision in a case about the constitutional right to a jury trial, according to Mark Joseph Stern, may have more to do with the future than the present.

Wayunfair: Employees at the online furniture retailer Wayfair walked out today to protest the company, which recently made a second sale to a government contractor for beds … at a migrant detention center for minors. April Glaser breaks down why this walkout is a little different for the tech industry, but here’s a hint: It’s not about the workers themselves.

Space is the place … for reform: A lot of tech titans want to escape our climate change–ravaged world and set up civilization anew on Mars or wherever. All right, sure! But presumably, human nature won’t change much with the new surroundings—there will still be crime, and criminal justice. Erika Nesvold makes the case that, should humans end up resettling on Mars, we should use that as an opportunity to overthrow our overly punitive criminal justice system and set up something more egalitarian and human. Here’s how that might look.

For fun: I wrote about the greatest TV show, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

