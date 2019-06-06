The Presidency as a Consumer Experience (Part 1)

Get More Whistlestop Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Whistlestop Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

This episode of Whistlestop travels to Oct. 12, 2012, when Democratic candidate Barack Obama was declared the loser at the first presidential debate against Mitt Romney, and Twitter won.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts and more. Start your two-week free trial at slate.com/whistlestopplus.

Email: whistlestop@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald and Elizabeth Hinson.