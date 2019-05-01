Barr none: Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee today (and will testify again tomorrow before the House), but we’ve already got some thoughts about what today’s remarks entailed. Dahlia Lithwick posits that Barr thinks President Donald Trump is above the law and completely entitled to “the media made me do it” defense. Meanwhile, Mark Joseph Stern writes that today’s testimony only further proves that the next person to testify before Congress should be Robert Mueller himself.

New podcast alert: And another one! Check out Aymann Ismail’s Man Up, which explores manhood and masculinity in 2019. As Aymann writes, the weekly podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) will focus on “having tough, funny, enlightening conversations where I try to get beneath the notions we’ve taken for granted, and asking hard questions about the ideas we have about what a man should be.” In Episode 1, he talks about what being a man means to a formerly up-and-coming boxer.

Don’t subscribe: The “Subscribe to PewDiePie” movement and/or meme might’ve had … innocent enough origins, but its current moment as a white supremacy rallying cry has led the aforementioned streamer to officially call for its end. As Evan Urquhart writes, this kind of stand is most important not for the adults who know about PewDiePie, but for the kids and young adults who idolize him—and haven’t quite worked out the relationship between “irony” and “jokes” being appropriated by the bads, thus becoming bad, unusable “jokes.”

Block buster: The Guggenheim Museum’s recent exhibit of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint’s mystical work was an unexpected smash success, becoming the institute’s most-attended show ever. Af Klint wasn’t known well at all before this revival—so why was her show so popular, and what can struggling art museums learn from this? Shirine Saad explains what changes the art world needs to make to stay relevant in the modern era.

For fun: iPhone reactions are ruining text messages.

