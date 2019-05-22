No more lifelines: After 20 years on the air, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has finally been canceled (yes, it was still running). Slate’s Justin Peters competed on the game show in 2015 and became one of its biggest losers, guessing wrong on the $500,000 question. Now, four years after his devastating loss, he writes a fond remembrance of the show that changed his life—but not in the way he expected.

It’s not right but it’s OK: It was announced this week that Whitney Houston, who died in 2012, will be going on tour as a “3D hologram,” joining the ranks of several other posthumously performing megastars. Regardless of the ethics of using the diva’s likeness that way, there’s one other major problem: Whitney Houston will be neither 3D nor a hologram. Allow Jane C. Hu to explain.

Through the looking glass: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss probably have a lot to look forward to, since time will likely soften the blow Game of Thrones’ finale dealt to its fandom. Sam Adams talked to Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore, who imparted this wisdom: “But we were all aware, going into the final season, that some people were going to love it and some people were going to hate it. You just had to shrug and say, ‘Who cares?’ ”

How kids can change you: This week’s Man Up episode gets very personal as Aymann Ismail talks to his own brother, Mohamed, about how becoming a father changed the way he looked at being a man and parenting.

For fun: Czar Chris Cobach’s job application.

