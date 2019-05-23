Listen to Whistlestop via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode of Whistlestop travels to March 12, 2008 as President George W. Bush goes over the text of his speech to address the financial crisis in the housing market and Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson makes a warning that becomes an unfortunately accurate prediction.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest host John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America’s presidential carnival.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald and Elizabeth Hinson.