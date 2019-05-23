Whistlestop

Avoiding a Great Re-Recession

On March 12, 2008, as President George W. Bush went over a speech to address the financial crisis, the treasury secretary made an unfortunate prediction.

This episode of Whistlestop travels to March 12, 2008 as President George W. Bush goes over the text of his speech to address the financial crisis in the housing market and Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson makes a warning that becomes an unfortunately accurate prediction.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research by Brian Rosenwald and Elizabeth Hinson.

