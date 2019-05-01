Listen to What Next:

Back in 1991, when a 35-year-old law professor named Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment, it was Sen. Joe Biden who got to decide how to handle the allegation. Why does Hill think Biden failed her and all subsequent women who would bring a harassment allegation before the Senate? And what does Biden owe those women now as he seeks the Democratic nomination for president?

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick, writer for Slate and host of the Amicus podcast

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin, with help from Samantha Lee.