Video Shows Arnold Schwarzenegger Getting Drop-Kicked in the Back

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elite Pro 2019 IFBB World Professional Bodybuilders during the Arnold Sports Festival Africa 2019 at Sandton Convention Centre on May 18, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Gallo Images/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a man during an appearance in Johannesburg, South Africa and it was all caught on video. The footage of the incident doesn’t suggest there was much leading up to the drop-kick into the back of the 71-year-old former California governor.

Video posted to Twitter shows how Schwarzenegger is filming some children skipping rope when a man jumps and kicks the Terminator star in the back. Schwarzenegger got thrown into the group of people he was standing near and the unidentified man was quickly apprehended and dragged out of the event.

Arnold Schwarzenegger got drop kicked in South Africa by a guy who screamed that he needs a Lamborghini after. WHAT pic.twitter.com/J5fM5or8Lx — adam22 (@adam22) May 18, 2019

Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to assure everyone that he was fine. “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot,” he wrote. “I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

The first video that made the rounds on social media led to concern that Schwarzenegger could have been hurt. But the former governor tweeted a video that shows the attack from the back, showing that Schwarzenegger seemed more startled than hurt. He asked supporters to share that video because it is blurry and he didn’t want his attacker to become famous.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.



By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Schwarzenegger used the viral video to shine the spotlight on the athletes taking part in Arnold Classic Africa, a multi-sport event that takes place every May. “Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous,” he wrote.

Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019