Great News for Liberal Baby Boomer Facebook: Valerie Plame Is Running for Congress in Santa Fe

CIA officer Valerie Plame became the subject of one of the most contentious partisan battles of the George W. Bush era in 2003 when her identity was revealed in a Washington Post column that cited “two administration sources.” It seemed that Plame—who worked undercover—had been outed as retaliation against her husband, a diplomat who’d written in the New York Times that the administration may have intentionally misused information he’d obtained about Saddam Hussein’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons. Dick Cheney’s chief of staff, Scooter Libby, was eventually convicted of perjury for statements he made to a special prosecutor investigating the case. (Trump recently pardoned him.)

Which is all to say that if you were a news-junkie partisan Democrat in the aughts—the kind of person who, these days, shares a lot of #Resistance-oriented content on social media—you were really ticked about what had happened to Plame, who went on to write a memoir, consult on a movie about her life (which starred Naomi Watts because she looks exactly like Naomi Watts), and copublish two spy thrillers. (From the book jacket copy for Burned: A Vanessa Pierson Novel: “As Vanessa’s investigation leads her ever closer to the identity of the mole and the real terrorists’ plans, she finds herself drawn against all her better instincts into a perilous alliance with one of the world’s most dangerous criminals—a man who has become her darkest obsession … and perhaps her savior.” Spicy!) And now, liberals in Santa Fe—the national capital of retirement-age baby boomers who still believe in the ideals and aesthetics of the ’60s!—will have the chance to support Plame once again, because she is running for Congress.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO – Today, former CIA officer Valerie Plame announced she will be running for Congress in New Mexico’s 3rd District. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) May 9, 2019

Plame will be seeking to replace Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat who is running for retiring Dem Tom Udall’s Senate seat. New Mexico’s 3rd also includes most of the northern half of the state and is a safely Democratic district, but Plame will have to compete in what’s expected to be a large field of primary candidates, and her last two appearances in the national press were not auspicious. In August 2017, she announced a plan to remove Donald Trump from Twitter by crowdfunding a $1 billion majority stake in the company, an obviously insane project that has to date raised $89,719. In September of that year, she tweeted—and briefly defended, before apologizing—a humdinger of an op-ed piece that blamed Jews for manipulating the United States into “every war in the Middle East” and suggested that TV news channels should “label” Jewish individuals when they appear onscreen. (SUBTEXT: Labeling Jews is what Hitler did.)

On the other hand, doing seemingly embarrassing things online involving Jews is how certain people became president of America. So we’ll see!