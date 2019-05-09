“We have to do this”: Drivers for Uber, Lyft, and other ride-hailing companies went on strike on Wednesday to demand higher wages and benefits, ahead of Uber’s initial public offering on Friday. The collective action was a first for many of these gig workers—and it might be a sign of things to come. April Glaser reports from the protests in San Francisco.

Common ground: A new survey suggests there’s broad public support for the principles of Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, if not its implementation, with voters rejecting talking points like “promoting democracy” and “maintaining the liberal international order.” Joshua Keating discusses what that could mean for 2020 presidential candidates.

Zesty, shiny, shark toothed: A personal essay by author E. J. Koh recounts a day spent shopping with her mother in Seoul—and the intersecting, entwined layers of formality, pain, and love buried in the outing. “It’s my fault. It’s all my doing. I made her suffer too much. I didn’t know what to give her, so I gave her pain. She’s lovely, isn’t she?”

Detective Brand Mascot: We have kept pretty close tabs on the progress of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, but Sam Adams’ review makes it clear the movie is honestly just OK. The plot … exists, but that’s probably not why you’re going to see this Pokémon fest: “You don’t feel like you’re being suffocated by corporate imperatives or goaded toward in-app purchases while you’re watching—you may not, in fact, feel much of anything beyond ‘That looks neat.’ ”

For fun: Fact-checking all the TV characters who write for the internet.

