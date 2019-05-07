Two Student Suspects Arrested in Denver School Shooting That Injured At Least Eight

Police officers stand watch at the scene of a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Tom Cooper/Getty Images

A school shooting in suburban Denver Tuesday has left at least eight students injured and two suspects, also students, in custody. School staff alerted police after shooting started minutes before 2 p.m. in the middle school of the K-12 STEM School Highlands Ranch. The school does not have a school resource officer on campus, but hires private security and is situated near a police station. Deputies arrived within two minutes of the call, according to authorities, and heard shots being fired as they arrived on the scene.

“Two individuals walked in to the STEM school, got deep inside the school and engaged students in two separate locations,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said. The two alleged shooters were a juvenile male and an adult male, both students, according to police. “We did not have them on any radar that we know of,” Spurlock said. A handgun was recovered at the school.

The STEM school, a public charter school with some 1,800 students, was placed on lockdown after the shooting, while other schools in the county were temporarily placed on lockout. Tuesday’s shooting comes less than three weeks after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting, which is located eight miles away.