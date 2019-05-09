Trump’s Finances Are Taxing

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan dissects this week’s New York Times revelation about Trump’s financial losses with Richard Rubin, who writes about tax policy for the Wall Street Journal. Also discussed: Trump’s approach to taxes, his sources of income, and the cognitive dissonance between wealth and debt.

