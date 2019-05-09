Trumpcast

Trump’s Finances Are Taxing

We reflect on Trump’s $1.1 billion loss.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan dissects this week’s New York Times revelation about Trump’s financial losses with Richard Rubin, who writes about tax policy for the Wall Street Journal. Also discussed: Trump’s approach to taxes, his sources of income, and the cognitive dissonance between wealth and debt.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Pierre Bienaimé.

Donald Trump Podcasts Taxes