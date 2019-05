The View of Putin From Moscow

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Russian journalist Alexey Kovalev about why Russians taking over the White House is a far-fetched idea, Putin’s main selling points, the American right-wing influence on Russian politics, fake Cyrillic, kettle logic, Russian pen pals, and leaving Twitter.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.