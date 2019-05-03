Trumpcast

The View of Putin From Moscow

What matters when it comes to Russia’s politics.

By

Virginia Heffernan talks to Russian journalist Alexey Kovalev about why Russians taking over the White House is a far-fetched idea, Putin’s main selling points, the American right-wing influence on Russian politics, fake Cyrillic, kettle logic, Russian pen pals, and leaving Twitter.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

