Country House #20, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, heads down the stretch to win the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Sunday morning, Trump weighed in on the controversial decision the day before to disqualify the horse that crossed the finish line first at the 145th Kentucky Derby. Racing officials determined after the event on Saturday that the horse Maximum Security, the first-place finisher, had swerved into another horse’s path and thus could not win the crown. The 65-1 long shot Country House was instead named the winner.

The president sent out a tweet expressing his displeasure with the decision and implying that the “wet and sloppy track” was actually at fault. He also suggested that “political correctness” had played a role in the upset:

The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough & tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!

This is the first time in history that the apparent winner of the derby has been disqualified, and also undoubtedly the first time that a sitting president has tweeted to quibble with the outcome.

As Politico points out, former New York City mayor and current attorney for the president Rudy Giuliani retweeted Trump’s complaint and also voiced his support for Maximum Security, writing, “This horse stood up to all challengers and was stronger at the end.”

This isn’t the first time that the president has made accusations about “political correctness” in sports. Trump sent a fundraising email to his supporters in September blasting ESPN for its “spineless surrender to the politically correct liberal mob” after the network announced that it would not be broadcasting the national anthem before Monday-night football games, despite the fact that this was a policy held over from previous seasons. Trump’s attack followed his long feud with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started a movement among athletes to kneel during the anthem to protest police brutality.