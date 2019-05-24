Trump Reportedly Keeps Pushing GOP Donor’s Construction Firm for Billion-Dollar Contract to Build Border Wall

President Donald Trump tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California on April 5, 2019. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Trump doesn’t like rules, or laws for that matter. Codes and procedures aren’t great either, while norms are 100 percent a no-go with this president. Basically, anything that has been pre-established to constrain whatever he wants right this minute doesn’t carry much weight in this White House, no matter how sacrosanct. So when the Army Corps of Engineers were looking to award a border wall construction contract, it makes total sense that Trump, the president of the United States, would push a North Dakota construction firm run by a guy who’s a big Republican donor and, predictably, a frequent guest on Fox News.

Administration officials told the Washington Post that Trump has pushed Fisher Industries to the top brass at the Department of Homeland Security leaders on multiple occasions and the commanding general of the Army Corps, encouraging the federal government to award a contract worth potentially billions of dollars to a friend of the administration. It’s a move so gallingly against the rules, codes, ethics, norms, and procedures of government procurement, and a form a corruption that somehow seems almost benign when stacked up against the Everest-like mountain of other crimes against fairness and ethics perpetrated by this administration.

To make matters more absurd, it is almost 100 percent certain that Trump learned of Fisher from the company CEO, Tommy Fisher’s appearances on Fox News, where he bad mouthed the government procurement process and then turned around and sued the federal government last month when his company’s bid for work on the border wall was rejected. “Fisher’s chief executive, Tommy Fisher, has gone on conservative television and radio, claiming that his company could build more than 200 miles of barrier in less than a year,” the Washington Post reports. “Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, has joined in the campaign for Fisher Industries, along with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), an ardent promoter of the company and the recipient of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from Fisher and his family members, according to campaign finance records.”

This is what corruption looks like.