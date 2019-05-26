Trump Implies He Trusts North Korea’s Kim More Than His Own People

President Donald Trump arrives at Mobara Country Club to play a round of golf with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Chiba on May 26, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

President Donald Trump seemed to contradict his national security adviser Saturday, claiming he was unbothered by North Korea’s recent missile tests essentially because he trusts dictator Kim Jong Un. In a tweet while he was in Japan, Trump also espoused a view that is at odds with his host country. “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me.”

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Japan had said that North Korea’s recent test of short range missiles amounted to a violation of United Nations resolutions. And Trump’s own national security adviser John Bolton agreed with that assessment, telling reporters on Saturday there was “no doubt” that the missile test violated Security Council resolutions.

Vipin Narang, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who is an expert on nuclear proliferation and North Korea, said that Trump’s message was “disturbing” for one key reason. “There is a lot that is really disturbing here, but the most important bit is ‘Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me’,” Narang wrote. “Kim never promised to unilaterally disarm, and the problem is Trump continues to believe he did. THAT is why this is so dangerous.”

There is a lot that is really disturbing here, but the most important bit is “Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me.” Kim never promised to unilaterally disarm, and the problem is Trump continues to believe he did. THAT is why this is so dangerous. https://t.co/1nqTizNsDa — Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) May 25, 2019

Trump also took the opportunity to mix a little domestic politics with a national security issue, although he misspelled the name of former vice president Joe Biden (he later deleted the tweet and reposted it with the spelling corrected). Trump says he “smiled” when Kim “called Swampman Joe Bidan (sic) a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” With the words, Trump seemed to be referring to North Korean outlet KCNA that on Tuesday called Joe Biden a “fool of low IQ” after the former vice president called Kim a tyrant.

Trump deleted his mind-bogglingly awful tweet supporting Kim Jong Un, but the internet always remembers.



RIP: Joe Bidan. We hardly knew ya.https://t.co/j5X8dZRAFy pic.twitter.com/i0VMtyMbnk — Grant Stern (@grantstern) May 26, 2019

Trump also took some time from his foreign trip to blast a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam that blocked the use of Defense Department funds to build sections of the border wall. “Another activist Obama appointed judge has just ruled against us on a section of the Southern Wall that is already under construction,” Trump wrote. “This is a ruling against Border Security and in favor of crime, drugs and human trafficking. We are asking for an expedited appeal!”

Another activist Obama appointed judge has just ruled against us on a section of the Southern Wall that is already under construction. This is a ruling against Border Security and in favor of crime, drugs and human trafficking. We are asking for an expedited appeal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

Trump also thanked actor Jon Voight, retweeted Fox News host Jesse Watters, and criticized actor Jussie Smollett for committing what he characterized as a hate crime.

Thank you John, so nice! https://t.co/cfcXpzjYn7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

TOMORROW: Senator @LindseyGrahamSC splashes into @WattersWorld to discuss his relationship with President @realDonaldTrump, Senate Hearings, and the Kavanaugh Hearings. THIS is an episode that you SERIOUSLY are not going to want to miss. See you at 8PM ET tomorrow on Fox News! pic.twitter.com/bSTlz6Bp6W — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 24, 2019

In addition to great incompetence and corruption, The Smollett case in Chicago is also about a Hate Crime. Remember, “MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!” That turned out to be a total lie, had nothing to do with “MAGA COUNTRY.” Serious stuff, and not even an apology to millions of people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019