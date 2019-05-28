Listen to What Next:

Everywhere President Donald Trump turns, he’s finding himself hemmed in by the courts. But could upcoming rulings from the Supreme Court make lower court judges take a more expansive view of the president’s executive powers?

Guest: Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.