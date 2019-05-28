What Next

Why Trump Keeps Losing in Court

Is the president’s legal luck about to change?

Everywhere President Donald Trump turns, he’s finding himself hemmed in by the courts. But could upcoming rulings from the Supreme Court make lower court judges take a more expansive view of the president’s executive powers?

Guest: Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks. 

