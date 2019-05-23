To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s refusal to cooperate with Congress, whether Democratic presidential candidates should appear on Fox News, and the new book The Queen by Slate’s national editor Josh Levin.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Alan Rappeport for the New York Times: “Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Is Delayed Until Trump Leaves Office, Mnuchin Says”

• Rep. Justin Amash’s tweets about impeaching Trump

• Noah Feldman for Bloomberg: “Trump Oversight Requests Need to Pass a Simple Test”

• The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth by Josh Levin

• Slate’s podcast The Queen

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Jacqueline Rabe Thomas for the Connecticut Mirror: “Separated by Design: How Some of America’s Richest Towns Fight Affordable Housing” and Farhad Manjoo for the New York Times: “America’s Cities Are Unlivable. Blame Wealthy Liberals.”

• John: John Hudson and Josh Dawsey for the Washington Post: “Putin Out-Prepared Trump in Key Meeting, Rex Tillerson Told House Panel”

• David: Richard Rubin for the Wall Street Journal: “IRS Audit Rate Drops Again as It Examines Fewer High-Income Households”

• Listener chatter from @gabfestsquared: Hanna Raskin for the Post and Courier: “Charleston-Area Residents Remember the First Time They Ate in White-Owned Restaurants”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John debate democracy versus hereditary monarchy (also known as the politics of Game of Thrones).

