Trump, Who Is Definitely Not Covering Anything Up, Announces He Won’t Speak to Democrats Until They Stop Investigating Him

Donald Trump in the Rose Garden on Wednesday. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Well!

Donald Trump was supposed to meet with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the White House on Wednesday about infrastructure funding, except when they showed up he told them he was really mad that Pelosi had said earlier in the morning—referring to Trump’s ongoing efforts to prevent Congress from seeing any documents or calling any witnesses related to Russia, his personal finances, and the dubious process by which security clearances were issued to his family members—that he is “engaged in a cover-up.” Then he told Pelosi and Schumer he wouldn’t speak to them again until the House dropped all its investigations into his conduct. Then he left and gave an angry press conference in the Rose Garden in which he reiterated what he’d said to the Democrats. “You can’t [negotiate] under these circumstances,” he said. “Get these phony investigations over with.”

That’s it. That’s the whole story. No one knows what will happen next. What a weird president!