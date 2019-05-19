Trump Blasts GOP Lawmaker Who Called His Conduct “Impeachable”: “Justin Is a Loser”

President Donald Trump listens during an event to celebrate the one year anniversary of the “Be Best” initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House May 7, 2019, in Washington, D.C. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

President Donald Trump did not stay silent. Less than 24 hours after Rep. Justin Amash became the first Republican in Congress to declare that the president had been engaged in “impeachable conduct,” Trump fired back and called the lawmaker a “loser.” And, in case you were wondering, the president never quite liked him much anyway.

“Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy,” Trump wrote in the first of tweets aimed at Amash Sunday. While Amash had claimed that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had not read the report, the president threw that claim back at him. “If he actually read the biased Mueller Report … he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION,” Trump added.

Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy. If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

The whole question is moot anyway because “how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side?” the president asked before accusing Amash of helping Democrats: “Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!”

....he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION...Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Amash took center stage this weekend when he published a series of tweets that said he had reached the conclusion that Trump “has engaged in impeachable conduct” and that Attorney General Robert Barr “deliberately misrepresented” the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

It doesn’t look like Amash’s way of thinking will quickly spread to other Republicans though. Sen. Mitt Romney has not been shy about criticizing Trump in the past but said on Sunday that while Amash had made a “courageous statement,” he disagreed with his conclusions. “My own view is that Justin Amash has reached a different conclusion than I have,” Romney said on CNN’s State of the Union. “I respect him, I think it’s a courageous statement, but I believe that to make a case for obstruction of justice you just don’t have the elements that are evidenced in this document.” Beyond that, impeaching a president isn’t just about the law, it also must consider “practicality and politics, and the American people just aren’t there.”

"I just don't think there is the full element you need to prove an obstruction of justice case," says Sen. @MittRomney on the Mueller report.



He says he was "troubled" by the report but doesn't think "impeachment is the right way to go.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/XVN9xmoLdB — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 19, 2019