Backdoor man: Remember when President Donald Trump told senators last year that he didn’t want immigrants coming from African nations he disparaged as “shithole countries”? He’s now set to make that happen, having ordered a crackdown on immigration from countries responsible for immigrants who “overstay” their visas. Doug Rand looks at the policy that could lead the way to yet another travel ban.

Punishment: The state of Georgia just passed the most extreme anti-abortion law in the country, a “fetal heartbeat” law meant to forbid abortion after six weeks. Those who seek out abortions or attempt to terminate their pregnancies could be punished with life in prison, and that’s not the end of it. Mark Joseph Stern explains this ghastly new development in abortion jurisprudence.

We’ve done this already: It looks like House Democrats are on track to brush off the question of impeaching President Donald Trump, leaving it to voters to decide at the 2020 ballot boxes whether they think he’s a criminal who isn’t fit for office. But, as Dahlia Lithwick argues, we’re in an urgent constitutional crisis right now, and to waver on this question would be to repeat the mistakes the political classes made in 2016 when it came to Trump’s rise. And we know how that turned out.

Campout: Last night’s Met Gala theme was based on Susan Sontag’s famous essay “Notes on Camp,” encouraging the stars of the night to come out and celebrate the spirit of camp. How did they do? Did their dresses and suits accurately count as camp? What really is camp, anyway? Christina Cauterucci assesses the fashion choices of the night.

For fun: Euron Greyjoy’s big, big gun.

Run!

Nitish