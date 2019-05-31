Raptors Prove Beating the Warriors Is Easy (If You Make Every Clutch Shot and Play Insane Defense)

Pascal Siakam wins the day for the Toronto Raptors. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors deployed a novel game plan Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden Warrior Gods of Basketball—have lots of players that play awesome defense! It seems simple enough: Force the other team into scoring fewer points than your team. But against the Warriors the best defensive intentions often get derailed from 30 feet—over and over again. The Raptors, loaded with long, mobile defenders, managed to strongarm the Warriors into missing shots and fumbling through their offense with stifling perimeter defense. Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry also took like nine charges. The result: the Warriors were never really able to get very Warriory. And when they did look like they were about to start getting rolling, the Raptors came up with clutch shot after clutch shot down the stretch to stay just out of reach.

The 118-109 win was the first Finals win for the Raptors franchise that is appearing in its first NBA Finals. If the Raptors were going to win this series—are going to win this series—they had to win Game 1 at home. They managed to clear that first hurdle. And thank goodness, the Warriors have only lost a single game in their last two Finals appearances against the Cavs. The NBA needed this. I needed this. A loss would have been a real dagger, as the Warriors, without Kevin Durant, are a less good team than the Warriors are with the best player in the league. Spotting the Warriors an MVP and a series lead makes it almost impossible to turn around a series, unless you’re LeBron James. Speaking of which, this is the first NBA Finals in eight years where a LeBron-led team isn’t representing the East.

The best news for the Raptors? They managed to hold on for the win Thursday without Kawhi Leonard making buzzer beater miracles come true. Without Leonard at his best, forward Pascal Siakam was basically unguardable, going for 32 points on 14 of 17 shooting.

Siakam, who at one point had made 11 shots in a row, also threw in 7 rebounds and 5 assists on the night to lift the Raptors. Not to mention with footy skills like this, you can see why the third-year Cameroonian guard might be hard to beat to the basket.

The real takeaway here is: Gooooool! Now that we’ve awakened the sleeping Drake-themed Canadian giant to our north, Raptors in 7?