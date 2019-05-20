Trumpcast

The Case of Candidate Joe Biden

He’s hated by Democrats, but polls indicate he could beat Trump.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

León Krauze talks to Slate political writer Jim Newell about the Democrats’ struggle with Joe Biden, his double-digit lead in the polls, and why they hate him despite this significant advantage.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Danielle Hewitt and Rene Pineda.

2020 Campaign Donald Trump Joe Biden Podcasts