An arresting decision: This week, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that makes it easier for the police to arrest you for filming them or participating in a protest they don’t like. As Brian Frazelle explains, the justices didn’t even try to ground their dangerous decision in the text or history of the statute, and it could have major consequences for all of our constitutional rights.

Sentinel-proof 2019: Conservatives have long been obsessed with the EMP doomsday scenario, but why? Aaron Mak investigated the decades-old paranoia about these once-theoretical, now-probably-overblown weapons of war. After all, “it would be bizarre for a foreign power to initiate a nuclear war with a largely untested means of attack when it could just level a city with a bomb.”

An unhealthy debate: Democratic candidates are promising sweeping health care reform, campaigning on “Medicare for All” or a public option as a means of improving the nation’s current medical care system. But what would improved health care actually look like? And would these policies be able to overcome the powerful insurance lobby? Jordan Weissmann looks at two state-level attempts at reform in Washington and Connecticut and analyzes what their results—one successful, one not—mean for the national health care fight.

I like the way they dribble up and down the court: The NBA Finals are currently ongoing, with America (the Golden State Warriors) facing off in a high-stakes battle against Canada (the Toronto Raptors). Rarely has international conflict been so thrilling. Ben Mathis-Lilley thinks the absence of Kevin Durant from the Warriors is such a good thing for the game that perhaps our waffly Congress should ensure that he stays out; Elliot Hannon analyzes why the Canadians are looking better-matched against us than you might have expected.

For fun: The on-screen female friendships that inspired the actors of Booksmart.

“Dude,”

Nitish