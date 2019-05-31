Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, what to make of (alleged) executions in North Korea.

In the interview, Slate’s chief news blogger, Ben Mathis-Lilley, makes the case for impeaching Trump. In his reasoning, impeachment proceedings would give Congress a stronger hand in forcing new information from the White House, which could then boost public support for the president’s removal from office. And even if it fails, it would have an immediate chilling effect on Trump’s abuse of the constitution. David Epstein, the author of Range, also makes a cameo appearance in the interview.

In the Spiel, an Antentwig on mispronunciation.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.