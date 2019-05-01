Campus Shooting Spree at University North Carolina Charlotte Kills At Least Two, Critically Injures Three Others

Police keeps the campus on lockdown after a shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte in University City, Charlotte, on April 30, 2019. LOGAN CYRUS/Getty Images

Police have the suspected shooter in custody after a shooting spree at University of North Carolina Charlotte Tuesday ended in two dead and another four injured, three critically so. Shots were fired around 4:40 p.m. on what was the last day of class on campus before final exams. Police confronted and disarmed the shooter, believed to be a student, who was carrying a handgun, university police chief Jeffrey A. Baker said at a news conference. “One officer immediately went to the suspect to take him down,” Baker said. “He said nothing,” he said of the suspect’s reaction.

The university emergency system called for students to shelter in place in response to the shooting reported near Kennedy administrative building, telling students to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

A video taken by a student on the scene shows people evacuating the school library as police sprint by responding to the shooting.

“We are in shock to learn of an active shooter situation on the campus of UNC Charlotte. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives, those injured, the entire UNCC community and the courageous first responders who sprang into action to help others,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said on Twitter.