Selective sympathies: A few months ago, Lili Loofbourow began tweeting a list of sexual assailants who’ve gotten little or no prison time for their crimes. It’s long, and it’s infuriating. But “the trouble,” she writes, “with the anger that a thread like mine provokes—which is ostensibly just pointing out the ways we fail to punish rape—is that it twists all too easily into a call for more punishment.” Loofbourow questions that impulse and considers the alternatives.

Gerontocracy: A popular, innovative proposal to end California’s debilitating housing shortage just failed—again—in the state Legislature—a scene that’s repeated ad nauseum in cities across the country. To Henry Grabar, “it has begun to feel like the politics of an older generation saying, ‘Fuck you, I got mine.’ ” Grabar examines the housing affordability crisis as a symptom of gerontocracy—much like college debt and climate change—and considers the implications for 2020.

Get it right: Why do so many scientists continue to think of race as a scientific concept? Despite the fact that this notion has been disproved over and over, researchers often try to diagnose health disparities between black and white Americans as based on genetic instead of socio-economic factors. In his review of a new book about “race science,” Tim Requarth explains why this assumption is bad for research and public health and gives fodder to dangerous ethno-nationalist ideas.

Must-see TV: When They See Us, Ava DuVernay’s miniseries about the lives at the heart of the Central Park Five, informs and enlightens audiences—but as Willa Paskin reviews, entertainment is not its core purpose. “It challenges TV’s mandate to be fun: Does it really have to be? Might it entertain us—or educate or challenge us—in more complicated ways?”

For fun: A love letter from Mark Joseph Stern to Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer.

One with the buzzer,

Vicky