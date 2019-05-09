Sepp Blatter Still Really Wants the Watches He Left at FIFA Back

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter gestures during a press conference in Zurich on March 8, 2018. FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Former—dare I say disgraced—president of FIFA Sepp Blatter is back in the news again for the most FIFA-y possible reason—a dispute over dozens of luxury watches. Blatter says the watches were left in the global soccer organization’s office in Zurich back in the heady days of 2015 when people were getting led out of the FIFA annual meeting in handcuffs to face indictments on racketeering, wire fraud, and money laundering. Since then, of course, Blatter has been put in white collar soccer prison where he is technically banned for six years from the game he ran into the ground, while still receiving a pension from the organization whose name he did it in. Blatter has many complaints about how he was treated during the fall of FIFA, but ranking bizarrely high among them are his watches. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Blatter makes clear—he wants them back.

Since his ouster, Blatter says he has been “unable to retrieve his personal belongings, notably an extensive watch collection built over decades— dating to the days he worked for the Swiss watchmaker Longines,” the Times reports. “Blatter said in hindsight that he should have kept the watches at his apartment in Zurich, but that as a single man, he believed they would be safer at FIFA’s well-guarded headquarters.”

How many watches are we talking? Blatter says, after much haggling, FIFA returned 120 watches last year but not the timepieces that make up his “high technology collection.” Blatter says those pieces—from brands like Patek Philippe, IWC, and Omega—have still not been returned. Their value stretches into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“For me this is really personal,” Blatter said. Because without his 80 watches, he’s nothing.