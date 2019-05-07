Sandra Bland Recorded Video of Her Traffic Stop. It Just Became Public Three Years After Her Death.

Former state trooper Brian Encinia in the video. YouTube/Investigative Network

Three years after Sandra Bland was found dead in a jail cell in Texas, a video that she took during the minor traffic stop that led to her arrest was published by a local media outlet. Bland’s death, ruled a suicide by authorities, led to nationwide protests by those who felt it was the result of yet another case of abusive behavior by white police toward black civilians. Now, Bland’s family, outraged over the video’s absence in court filings, is calling for the state to reopen the case against the state trooper who pulled her over.

The video, released by WFAA in partnership with the nonprofit Investigative Network, shows the same interaction already seen in the dashcam footage of state trooper Brian Encinia as well as in video taken by a bystander. It does not reveal any new information about the encounter, but it does underscore that the scene inside the car was not a dangerous one—at least from the officer’s perspective. Bland was clearly holding a cellphone up to film the encounter and showed no sign of any threatening actions.

In the short video, Encinia, having just pulled Bland over for allegedly changing lanes without a signal, tells her to leave the car so he can search it. “Get out of the car,” he shouts. “Now!” Bland asks why she’s “being apprehended,” and Encinia, who has opened Bland’s car door, threatens to “drag you out of here.” He pulls out his Taser, lighting up the weapon’s flashlight. “Get out of the car,” he shouts at her, pointing the Taser toward her. “I will light you up. Get out. Now.”

Bland exits the car. “Wow. Wow,” she says. “You’re doing all of this for a failure to signal?” Encinia then barks at Bland to get off her phone. “I have a right to record,” she answers, “This is my property.” But after Encinia repeats the demand, Bland ends the video.

Bland, three days later, was found dead in her jail cell. Encinia told investigators later that “my safety was in jeopardy at more than one time.” He was charged with perjury in 2016 after a grand jury concluded he had lied about his reasoning for making her exit her car, concluding he wasn’t trying to more safely conduct a traffic investigation but instead that he “removed Sandra Bland from her vehicle because he was angry she would not put out her cigarette.” But prosecutors later decided the safer bet was to drop the charges in exchange for Encinia’s promise to never again work in law enforcement, according to the New York Times. Encinia was not charged with any other crimes.

After the video surfaced Monday, Bland’s family said that there was further proof that Encinia had been lying, that he had no reason to fear for his safety, and that he should not have escaped perjury charges. “[The video] not only shows that [Encinia] lied, but that he really had no business even stopping her, period,” Bland’s sister Shante Needham told WFAA. “And at the end of the day, he needs to go to jail.”

The video’s sudden appearance also upset those who wondered if the state had been intentionally hiding it. While the Bland family’s lawyer insisted he had not seen the footage before and suggested to the Associated Press that it could be the result of human error, Needham suggested to WFAA that the video could have been intentionally withheld. The Texas Department of Public Safety disputes the family’s lawyer’s claim that it didn’t provide the video, insisting that all parties to the civil suit had access to it and that it was included as part of a large hard drive of evidence from the investigation. A Democratic state legislator said Monday night he would look into why the family didn’t see the video before, calling the episode “troubling.”