Special counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation on Wednesday at the Justice Department in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller announced a surprise 11 a.m. news conference on Wednesday to address the Russia investigation. Twitter erupted as soon as the news was announced. Below are all the hot takes (and not a few jokes) on Mueller’s conference that you, dear reader, could ask for. On the left, you’ll see the liberal tweets. On the right, you’ll see the conservative ones. God help us all.