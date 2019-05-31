Trumpcast

The Oracle Mueller Hath Spoken

Now we find the grammar in his statement.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan welcomes back MSNBC’s Matt Miller to talk about Robert Mueller’s statement this week, Attorney General William Barr’s ideology, what Donald Trump has accidentally revealed in doublespeak during the aftermath, and more.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Podcasts Robert Mueller William Barr