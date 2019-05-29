Mueller, surprise?: There was a surprise Robert Mueller press conference today! And in that surprise press conference, the special counsel … reiterated a bunch of things we already know, according to Ben Mathis-Lilley, then followed that up with a statement that he would prefer not to be subpoenaed by Congress! Richard Hasen thinks the statement was a direct message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (to start impeachment proceedings). Dahlia Lithwick reiterates that Mueller wrote his report for a world that doesn’t exist—a world devoted to the pursuit of truth—and that it was never up to the special counsel to save us from Trump.

Gesundheit?: Our natural gas exports are now “freedom gas.” Seriously, that’s not a joke: As Jordan Weissmann writes, the Department of Energy is finding new ways to deliver “molecules of freedom” worldwide. These ways are mostly familiar, but for the unfortunate-sounding rebrand.

Spectrum limited: 5G is the hip new thing, promising faster internet for all, but the incredibly unsexy behind-the-scenes details could pose a problem. The new tech needs bandwidth, and just like land, there’s only so much of that to go around and we’re dreadfully close to running out. Weather forecasters are worried 5G will eat into their space and make it more difficult to predict hurricanes and other deadly storms. It’s a serious problem that needs consideration, writes Jane C. Hu.

GIFTV: We now watch television, in part, to see current culture rendered in newfangled on-screen configurations. And what’s more 2019 than the on-screen text message exchange? Why, the on-screen GIF presentation. Television is adopting the pictographic one-liner format, but can this multimedia black hole go much deeper? Heather Schwedel has more.

For fun: Fact-checking the lesbians of Booksmart.

Everybody’s different,

Dawnthea