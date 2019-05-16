Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, what correlates with anti-abortion views (and votes) more than being a man? Being a Republican.

In the interview, Jared Diamond brings new meaning to the old slogan that the personal is political. The author of Guns, Germs, and Steel argues that just as individuals go through crises to which they may either adapt or flounder, nation states face moments that define their strength domestically and on the world stage. Diamond’s latest book—Upheaval—takes Finland, Australia, and Chile (among other countries) as his case studies.

In the Spiel, whatever you think of Joe Biden, don’t let the dream of bipartisanship die just yet.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.