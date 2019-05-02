To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Attorney General William Barr’s spin on the Mueller report, whether to hope for an infrastructure deal, and Joe Biden’s non-apology tour.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Robert Mueller’s letter to William Barr

• James Comey for the New York Times: “How Trump Co-opts Leaders Like Bill Barr”

• Dahlia Lithwick for Slate: “Joe Biden Still Doesn’t Understand What He Did to Anita Hill”

• Maya Parthasarathy for Politico: “Amy Klobuchar Hails Anita Hill as an Inspiration”

• Nationwide Children’s Hospital: “Suicide Rates Spike Nationally Among Youth After ‘13 Reasons Why’ Release”

• Nationwide Children’s Hospital: On Our Sleeves, a resource for getting help for children with mental illnesses

If you’re feeling suicidal, please talk to somebody or go here to find help. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text “START” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• John: Jane C. Hu for Slate: “Why Would the Russians Use a Beluga Whale as a Spy?”

• Emily: Roseanna Sommers and Vanessa K. Bohns for the New York Times: “Would You Let the Police Search Your Phone?”

• David: Asperger’s Are Us

• Listener chatter from A. Adamson, @Read2learnA: Dan Meegan for the Atlantic: “Conservatives Have a Different Definition of ‘Fair’ ”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss a new study suggesting a Netflix show caused a spike in youth suicides.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.