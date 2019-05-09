To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Get More Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Trump’s showdown with Congress, the trade war with China, and what socialism means to Democrats.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Steve Contorno for the Tampa Bay Times: “Marco Rubio in 2012: ‘No one can be above the law, not even the Attorney General’ ”

• Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig for the New York Times: “Decade in the Red: Trump Tax Figures Show Over $1 Billion in Business Losses”

• Josh Barro for New York magazine: “There Is No Way Donald Trump Actually Lost $1.17 Billion”

• Jan Hoffman and Abby Goodnough for the New York Times: “Trump Administration Files Formal Request to Strike Down All of Obamacare”

• National Bureau of Economic Research: “U.S. Consumers Have Borne the Brunt of the Current Trade War”

• Franklin Foer for the Atlantic: “Elizabeth Warren’s Theory of Capitalism”

• Elizabeth Warren for Democracy journal: “Unsafe at Any Rate”

• John Dickerson for Slate: “Risk: The Story of America’s Greatest Idea”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Andrea L. Roth in the California Law Review: “ ‘Spit and Acquit’: Prosecutors as Surveillance Entrepreneurs”

John: CBS News: “American Siblings Trapped in China Make Public Plea for Help: ‘We Wake Up Every Morning Terrified’ ”; “Russian Spy Whale Retrieves iPhone”

David: Atlas Obscura: “Malm Whale”

Listener chatter from Cyrus Farivar‏ @cfarivar: Alix Martichoux for SFGate “ ‘Pothole Vigilantes’ are covertly fixing Oakland roads in the middle of the night”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John talk about John’s new job at 60 Minutes.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest.

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.