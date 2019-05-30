To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, and Julia Ioffe discuss the EU election means for the world, Trump’s war on climate science, and the deaths at Mount Everest.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• European Council on Foreign Relations: “Despite Record Support for EU, Europe’s Voters Fear Collapse”

• Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer, and Daniel Lippman for Politico Playbook: “Democrats are Getting Sucked Into Trump’s Chaos Vortex”

• Coral Davenport and Mark Landler for the New York Times: “Trump Administration Hardens Its Attack on Climate Science”

• Michael Wines for the New York Times: “Deceased G.O.P. Strategist’s Hard Drives Reveal New Details on the Census Citizenship Question”

• Phil McKenna for Inside Climate News: “EPA Finds Black Americans Face More Health-Threatening Air Pollution”

• Into Thin Air: A Personal Account of the Mt. Everest Disaster by Jon Krakauer

• Fleabag

• Insecure

• Deadwood

• Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster by Adam Higginbotham

• Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted Chiang

• The Leavers by Lisa Ko

• Bachelor Party podcast

• Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett

• Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

• Taffy Brodesser-Akner for GQ: “Anchorman: The Legend of Don Lemon”

• Diane

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Julia: Describe the Night at the Woolly Mammoth Theater in Washington, D.C.

Emily: Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide by Tony Horwitz; Tony Horwitz for the Wall Street Journal: “Lethal Cuisine Takes Toll in Glasgow, West’s Sickest City”; Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague and March by Geraldine Brooks

David: Knock Down the House; Jeff Masters for Weather Underground: “If the Old River Control Structure Fails: A Catastrophe With Global Impact”

Listener chatter from Mike J.‏ @Nadroj80: Adam Forrest for the Huffington Post: “The City That’s Building and Affordable Housing Paradise”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and Julia discuss what they are looking forward to reading and watching this summer.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt. Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.