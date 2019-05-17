To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Get More of the Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the latest wave of anti-abortion bills, Trump’s showdown with Iran, and Civic Saturday with guest Eric Liu.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Michael Hiltzik for the L.A. Times: “States With the Worst Anti-Abortion Laws Also Have the Worst Infant Mortality Rates”

• Citizen University: Civic Saturday

• Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility, and Democracy by Eric Liu

• Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America by James Fallows and Deborah Fallows

• Shera S. Avi-Yonah and Aidan F. Ryan for the Harvard Crimson: “ ‘With Us or Against Us’: Current, Former Winthrop Affiliates Say Faculty Deans Created a Toxic Environment Stretching Back Years”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Aaron Bady, Sarah Mesle, and Phillip Maciak for the Los Angeles Review of Books: “Game of Thrones, ‘The Bells’ ”; Willa Paskin for Slate: “Daenerys Doesn’t Need to Be a Feminist Hero”

• John: The University of Cambridge’s Casebooks Project

• David: Atlas Obscura: “Introducing Our 2020 International Trips”; Twitter thread about working for a narcissist by the Hoarse Whisperer @HoarseWisperer

• Listener chatter from Hank Van Dijk‏ @hankvandijk: Max Boot for the Washington Post: “It’s Time for Us to Have an Unapologetic Atheist in the Oval Office”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John talk about the controversy over a lawyer for Harvey Weinstein losing his job at Harvard Law.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt. Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.