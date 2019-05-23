Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Joe Biden’s electability.

In the interview, eight states have passed bills to limit abortion access so far this year. And while these may not end up surviving challenges in court (whether Supreme or lower), getting an abortion is already difficult for women in many parts of the country. Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen reminds us that abortion providers can be vanishingly rare in some states, and that hundreds of laws have been passed in the last few years to restrict access to the procedure: “Forced waiting periods, medically unnecessary ultrasounds … things that we would never consider happening to any other aspect of medicine.”

In the Spiel, Michael Cohen and the pre-pardon pardon.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.