Oglala Sioux Tribe Tells South Dakota Governor That She Is “Not Welcome” on Reservation

The Oglala Sioux Tribe, the largest tribe in South Dakota, has banned the state’s governor from its reservation after she supported a pair of recently passed laws aimed at deterring protests of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, according to a letter the tribe sent on Thursday informing the governor she was “not welcome” on tribal lands.

“I am hereby notifying you that you are not welcome to visit our homelands, the Pine Ridge Reservation, until you rescind your support for [the two laws] and affirm to your state and this country that First Amendment rights to free, political speech are among the truths you hold to be self-evident,” Julian Bear Runner, the tribe’s president, wrote in a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem.

According to the Washington Post, the move is a dramatic one, and a spokesman for the tribe said he couldn’t remember another time when the leaders banned a representative of the state government. According to the letter, the ban will remain in place until she withdraws her support for the two laws, which allow officials to sue activists for something the law has called “riot boosting,” a term the American Civil Liberties Union contends the state invented to go after protests that could disrupt pipeline construction.

Under the laws, passed in late March, the state can sue activists if any violence or law-breaking occurs at a protest they organized, promoted, or even encouraged, and the money from the suit can be used to pay for damages or law enforcement costs. The ACLU is challenging the laws in federal court, contending that its overly vague language gives broad power to crack down on political expression and makes for a chilling effect on speech.

The Oglala Sioux, many of whom are opposed to the pipeline because it would run through sacred tribal lands and have participated in protests against it, also allege the state legislators crafted the bills with the input of TransCanada, the company behind the project to build the pipeline, and without the tribe, in violation of the tribe’s sovereignty according to the treaty it signed with the U.S.—something the leaders were “particularly offended” by, according to the letter.

“We have superior legal title to all the land west of the Missouri River that you and/or big oil seek to trespass and aggress on,” Bear Runner wrote in the letter. “These are our lands and our waters. Before you presume to visit our homelands again, the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council must rescind its action as of May 1, 2019.”

According to the tribe, Noem has made recent trips to the reservation without informing the tribal leaders, a move they saw as a further dismissal of tribal sovereignty. According to the letter, another diplomatic violation would put Noem at risk of a more serious tribal process: “If you do not honor this directive—for example, if you were to repeat your recent visit absent permission from our tribal government—we will have no choice but to banish you.”