Ocasio-Cortez: Republicans Are Trying to Turn U.S. Into “Far-Right Christian Theocracy”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens during a House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on confronting white supremacy at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans in Congress of trying to turn the United States into a “far-right Christian theocracy.” The lawmaker from New York fired off a series of angry tweets directed at the “GOP extremists trying to invoke ‘the unborn’ to jail people for abortion,” accusing them of hypocrisy. “If they were truthful about their motives, they’d be consistent in their principles,” she wrote. “They’re not.”

To the GOP extremists trying to invoke “the unborn” to jail people for abortion:



Where are you on climate change? OH right, you want to burn fossil fuels til there’s hell on Earth.



If they were truthful about their motives, they’d be consistent in their principles. They’re not. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2019

Even though Republicans claim they care about babies, they don’t do anything to leave them a better world by supporting the Green New Deal or any similar legislation. “The GOP doesn’t care about babies at all—especially brown, black, or poor ones,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

If they did, Republicans would “at LEAST have a real climate plan,” support healthcare, and “not stand for the death+caging of babies on our border.”

The GOP doesn’t care about babies at all - especially brown, black, or poor ones. If they did, they’d:

- cosponsor the Green New Deal or at LEAST have a real climate plan

- guarantee healthcare so ALL can get prenatal care

- not stand for the death+caging of babies on our border — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2019

This hypocrisy though is part of a pattern, Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that what “angers” her most about “the GOP’s attempts to turn the United States into a far-right Christian theocracy is how dishonest they are about it.” At the very least, she noted, Republicans should be “forthright” about their “desire to subvert and dismantle our democracy into a creepy theological order led by a mad king.”

What angers me about the GOP’s attempts to turn the United States into a far-right Christian theocracy is how dishonest they are about it.



At least be forthright about your desire to subvert and dismantle our democracy into a creepy theological order led by a mad king. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2019