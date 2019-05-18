Ocasio-Cortez: Republicans Are Trying to Turn U.S. Into “Far-Right Christian Theocracy”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans in Congress of trying to turn the United States into a “far-right Christian theocracy.” The lawmaker from New York fired off a series of angry tweets directed at the “GOP extremists trying to invoke ‘the unborn’ to jail people for abortion,” accusing them of hypocrisy. “If they were truthful about their motives, they’d be consistent in their principles,” she wrote. “They’re not.”
Even though Republicans claim they care about babies, they don’t do anything to leave them a better world by supporting the Green New Deal or any similar legislation. “The GOP doesn’t care about babies at all—especially brown, black, or poor ones,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
If they did, Republicans would “at LEAST have a real climate plan,” support healthcare, and “not stand for the death+caging of babies on our border.”
This hypocrisy though is part of a pattern, Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that what “angers” her most about “the GOP’s attempts to turn the United States into a far-right Christian theocracy is how dishonest they are about it.” At the very least, she noted, Republicans should be “forthright” about their “desire to subvert and dismantle our democracy into a creepy theological order led by a mad king.”
