What Next

Why No One Takes Bill de Blasio Seriously

He doesn’t like big, wicked problems as New York City mayor. Why would he like them as president?

By

Listen to What Next:

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

When New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he would run for president, the mockery was swift. City tabloids were typically disdainful (New York Post: “Everyone Hates Bill!”). New York’s attorney general quipped, “Why?” Even de Blasio’s former staffers have declined to voice support for their old boss’s presidential bid. Here, now, an explanation for why New Yorkers are so sure their mayor would be a bad fit for the White House.

Guest: Henry Grabar, Slate staff writer

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks. 

2020 Campaign Bill de Blasio Podcasts